Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.91 ($9.48) and traded as high as €9.57 ($10.18). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.55 ($10.16), with a volume of 2,610,601 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.23) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.90.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.