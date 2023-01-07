Vow One Day Trading Volume Tops $406,645.94 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $111.20 million and approximately $406,645.94 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00432536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.91 or 0.01736882 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.00 or 0.30552348 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

