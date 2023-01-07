Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.5-137.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.62.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 308,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,591,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after buying an additional 330,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,439,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,445,000 after buying an additional 116,501 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

