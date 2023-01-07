Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,009,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $291,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

