Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 689,497 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after buying an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,591,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after buying an additional 330,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

