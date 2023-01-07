Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 1.6%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.30). 19,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 62,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Warpaint London Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,721.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.30.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.