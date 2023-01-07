WAXE (WAXE) Price Hits $44.90 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, WAXE has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $44.90 or 0.00264907 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $214,672.30 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

