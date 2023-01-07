WeBuy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.37 or 0.00067074 BTC on popular exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $568.35 million and $1.94 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

