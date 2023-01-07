Wells Fargo & Company Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $168.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PG opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.