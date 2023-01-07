Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Shares of WELL opened at $69.78 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

