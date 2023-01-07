Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $348,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.43. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

