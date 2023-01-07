Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.