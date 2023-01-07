Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $151.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $234.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

