Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $19,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.9 %

WSM stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

