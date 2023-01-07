Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

