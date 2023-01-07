WOW-token Price Hits $0.0435 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $435.34 million and approximately $1.50 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.01552682 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008345 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018462 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.51 or 0.01781807 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04350341 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.