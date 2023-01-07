Wrapped BNB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.41 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $261.16 or 0.01540943 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $980.37 million and approximately $46.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432191 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.23 or 0.01736574 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.17 or 0.30526505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,753,858 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

