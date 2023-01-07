Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Tops $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and $2.32 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05215131 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,518,396.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

