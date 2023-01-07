Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.23.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $17,831,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

