XDC Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $360.45 million and $2.30 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XDC Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00432015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.01751572 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.81 or 0.30514093 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,806,499,521 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

