XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.47

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.47 and traded as high as $23.19. XOMA shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 113,833 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $252.93 million, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.28). XOMA had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of XOMA by 2.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 254.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of XOMA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 200,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

