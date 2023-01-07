XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $313.26 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $313.26 million and approximately $125,949.24 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

