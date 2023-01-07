Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 17.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 43.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 51.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

XYL traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.27. 636,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $117.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

