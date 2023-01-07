XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.97 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 117.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $89.45 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00235324 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00667744 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $27,268,049.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

