Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.4 %

ZS stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zscaler to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

