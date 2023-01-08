12,422 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.92 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

