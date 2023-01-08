162,615 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,379,352.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,039,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,660,862.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $283,369.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,845,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,716,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,379,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,039,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,660,862.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,873,267 shares of company stock worth $91,138,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

