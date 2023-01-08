1irstGold Price Reaches $62.20 on Top Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $62.20 or 0.00367165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $9,205.85 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00432444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.42 or 0.01466563 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.88 or 0.30544349 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.