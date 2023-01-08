2,200 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.47.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.28. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $535.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

