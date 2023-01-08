22,611 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SANGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

