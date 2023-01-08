22,611 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

