30,390 Shares in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of German American Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

