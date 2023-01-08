4,485 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MMP traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

