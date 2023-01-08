4,511 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

