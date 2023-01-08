56,960 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFIP stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.