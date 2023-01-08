ABBC Coin (ABBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.75 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $95.77 million and $11.75 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,388,775 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

