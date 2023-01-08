AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-13.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$13.74 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,524,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.