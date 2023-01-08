Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Holdings Lifted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 1.36% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

PPLT opened at $101.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68.

