Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.33.
Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:AYI opened at $169.76 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.
