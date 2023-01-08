aelf Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $86.79 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007626 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,638,292 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

