Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

