Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Akouos by 2,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akouos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akouos Price Performance

In other Akouos news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $490.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.55. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Akouos Company Profile



Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

