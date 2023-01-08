Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $221.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 86.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

