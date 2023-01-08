Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,216.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

