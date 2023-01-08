Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $40.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003855 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,570,468 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,372,338 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

