Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $44.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00068658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003851 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,570,836 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,372,706 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

