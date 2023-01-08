Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $37.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003840 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,570,293 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,372,163 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.