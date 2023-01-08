Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Altimmune Trading Down 0.3 %

ALT opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $702.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.16. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altimmune by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Altimmune by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

