Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $20,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $82.60 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.48 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.44.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

