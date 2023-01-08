American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

