American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $150.17 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

